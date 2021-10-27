Hunter Clegg talks Stanford offer
One of the latest players to pick up an offer from Stanford football is 2023 defensive end Hunter Clegg out of American Fork High School in American Fork, Utah. Clegg was offered earlier this month...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news