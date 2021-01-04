CardinalSportsReport - Home sweet Santa Cruz for the Cardinal

The Cardinal are coming home to Santa Cruz, that is, and the home gym of the Golden State Warriors' G-League team, according to a press release Monday. It reads:

"Stanford, along with the Pac-12 Conference, has announced the following updates to its upcoming schedule.

Stanford's next game against Oregon on Friday, Jan. 8, will take place in Santa Cruz, California, at Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Santa Cruz Warriors, the Golden State Warriors' G-League affiliate. Tipoff has been moved to 11:30 a.m. The Cardinal relocated its training and competitions beginning in early December, after the Santa Clara County Public Health Department's Nov. 28 emergency directive.

Additionally, the Cardinal's Jan. 10 game against Oregon State has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing protocols within the Beavers' program.

The Cardinal's trip to Washington has also been altered, as Stanford will flip the order of its Washington/Washington State weekend series, while adding a game against the Cougars in Pullman, making up for a postponement from December.

Ranked No. 1 in the AP Top-25 for the fifth week in a row, Stanford (9-0, 6-0) is coming off a weekend sweep in the desert, defeating both No. 6 Arizona and Arizona State."