Harrison Ingram named Pac-12 MBB Freshman of the Year

On Tuesday, Stanford men’s basketball forward Harrison Ingram was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team, and honorable mention (receiving at least three votes) for the All-Pac-12 Team. Ingram is Stanford’s fifth all-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and the first since Casey Jacobsen in 1999-00.

Ingram was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week six times this season, more than any other freshman, so it was expected that he would take home the Freshman of the Year award. This season, Ingram averaged 10.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 0.9 steals per game on 38.3% shooting from the field, 30.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 67.0% shooting from the foul line. Ingram had five double-doubles on the season with his best performance coming against USC at home in which he led Stanford to a 75-69 victory with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Ingram’s biggest weakness this season has simply been his consistency. There are nights when he’s in the zone and other nights when he’s not on his game. In 30 games played, he’s had 14 games in which he has scored single digits, 10 of which were games with five points or fewer. So, he’s hot and cold. Currently, he’s on a bit of a cold streak, not having scored double figures since Stanford’s last victory, which came at Oregon State on February 12th. Ingram had 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists in that game.

Despite his streaky play, Ingram has been the best freshman in the conference when you look at his overall body of work. No other freshman has had the kind of production that he has. He’s also been an iron man. He hasn’t missed a game and has played an average of 30.9 minutes per game. That’s a lot of minutes for a freshman to play.

Ingram wasn’t the only Stanford player to pick up Pac-12 honors. Junior forward Spencer Jones was an honorable mention (receiving at least three votes) for the All-Pac-12 Team and Pac-12 All-Defensive Team. Jones averaged 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 46.0% shooting from the field, 35.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 72.9% shooting from the foul line.

Stanford will return to action on Wednesday when they take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament. That game will tip-off at 12:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks.

