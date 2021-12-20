Harrison Ingram named Pac-12 MBB Freshman of the Week for Dec. 13-19

For the third time this season, Stanford men’s basketball forward Harrison Ingram was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week (December 13-19). Last week, Ingram averaged 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.0 steals per game in two games against Dartmouth and Texas.

In the 89-78 overtime victory over Dartmouth at Maples Pavilion, Ingram came to the rescue for the Cardinal, going on a 5-0 run all by himself when they were down by 7 points with 1:13 to go in regulation. He also hit the game tying layup to force overtime with 0.7 seconds left on the clock. In the 60-53 loss to Texas, Ingram was the highest scorer of the game with his 15 points and 7 rebounds.

Ingram so far has proven to be the best freshman in the Pac-12. He’s doing more for his team than any other freshman in the conference and has consistently been called upon to lead the way for Stanford in crunch time. It’ll be fun to see what he does this upcoming week when Stanford heads to Hawaii for the Diamond Head Classic.

