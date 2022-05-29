Harrison Ingram coming back to Stanford for sophomore year

After putting his name in for the 2022 NBA Draft and getting feedback from the NBA combine, Stanford small forward Harrison Ingram has announced that he will be coming back to The Farm for his sophomore season and withdrawing from the 2022 NBA Draft. Ingram averaged 10.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 0.9 steals per game in his freshman year.

The fact that Ingram is coming back isn’t a huge surprise. On most mock drafts, he was projected to be a mid-late second round pick. NBADraft.net had him going in the early second round of 2023, making the assumption he would be back for his sophomore year after all. Ingram definitely has NBA potential, but what he needs to develop is more consistency. Last season, he had some games when he looked like a legit NBA draft pick and other games when he was really quiet. If he can develop more consistency as a sophomore and on a more regular basis be the best player on the floor, he has a chance to be a mid-late first round selection in 2023.

As far as what this means for Stanford, with Ingram back and the addition of Davidson grad transfer Michael Jones, they absolutely should be eying a 2023 NCAA tournament run. At the end of last season, they appeared to figure some things out and they also had some quality wins over USC and Oregon earlier in the season. They had moments where they looked like a borderline tournament team. If Ingram takes the kind of step forward that he is hoping to have and Jones has the kind of impact that he’s expected to have, Jerod Haase could finally have a Stanford team that makes the NCAA tournament. They’ll be more seasoned and should be more confident as a result. The 2022-23 season could shape up to be a really fun season on The Farm.

