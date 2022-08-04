Hannah Jump helps England win silver medal in 2022 Commonwealth Games

Earlier this week, Stanford women’s basketball senior guard Hannah Jump took home a silver medal for England in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Jump was a part of England’s 3x3 women’s basketball team, who fell to Canada 14-13 in the gold medal game.

During the course of the tournament, Jump averaged 7 points per game and had a personal best against the British Virgin Islands, in which she went off for 14 points. Just like she plays at Stanford, Jump did a nice job of shooting from beyond the arc and giving England a consistent 3-point threat.

In the gold medal game against Canada, Jump did not have her best performance, scoring just 3 points. She lit Canada up like a Christmas tree in their first meeting with 9 points, so the Canadians really made an effort to slow her down in their championship rematch and to their credit, they got the job done.

While she didn’t bring home the gold, Jump still has a lot to be proud of. More than anything, she got a chance to represent England and also Stanford at the same time. That’s really the most important thing.

Looking ahead to the 2022-23 season, Hannah Jump projects to be a real difference maker for the Cardinal as a senior. She’s coming off a season in which she averaged 9.2 points per game on 40% shooting from the field, 39% shooting from 3-point range, and 90% shooting from the foul line. With the Hull twins gone, Jump should get even more touches and score 10+ points per game. It’ll be fun to see what she does with an expanded role and what kind of impact she’ll have.

