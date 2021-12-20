Haley Jones named Pac-12 WBB Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 13-19

On Monday, Stanford women’s basketball junior guard Haley Jones was named Pac-12 Player of the Week (December 13-19). In Stanford’s two wins over UC Davis and #7 Tennessee last week, Jones averaged 13.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. Jones put up 18 points, a career-high 19 rebounds, and 6 assists in Stanford’s 74-63 win in Knoxville over #7 Tennessee. This is Jones’ second time receiving the Pac-12 Player of the Week award (December 7, 2020).

Jones has been very instrumental to Stanford’s success this year. She’s truly a jack of all-trades that does it all, averaging 11.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Whenever Stanford is in need of a bucket in the clutch, Jones is frequently called upon and more times than not, she delivers. As a result of their win at Tennessee, Stanford has climbed to #2 in the AP Top 25 Poll. They’ll face #1 South Carolina on the road on Tuesday, December 21 at 4:00 PM PT on ESPN2 and Varsity Network radio.

