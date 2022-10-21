2022 Pac-12 Basketball Media Days will be next week (Tuesday October 25th & Wednesday October 26th) and the conference has announced who will be in attendance for each school. Representing Stanford women’s basketball along with head coach Tara VanDerveer will be senior guard Haley Jones and junior forward Cameron Brink.

Stanford is ranked #2 in the AP Top 25 Poll and coming off a run to the Final Four, where they lost to UConn 63-58 in the semifinals. Stanford looks to build on that run and finish the job in 2023 with a national title.

Last season, both Haley Jones and Cameron Brink were very instrumental to the Cardinal’s success. Jones averaged 13.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, continuing to establish herself as one of the most well-rounded players in the nation. Brink averaged 13.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game, emerging as one of the top post players and shot blockers in the nation.

The Cardinal’s 2022-23 season will get underway officially on Monday, November 7th against San Diego State at home at 7:00 PM PT on Stanford Live Stream. They will also host an exhibition on Wednesday, November 2nd against Vanguard at 7:00 PM PT and an open scrimmage for fans on Saturday, October 29th at 11:00 AM PT.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com