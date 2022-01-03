Haley Jones and Kiki Iriafen sweep Pac-12 WBB weekly awards

On Monday, Stanford women’s basketball junior guard Haley Jones and freshman forward Kiki Iriafen completed a team sweep of the Pac-12 weekly awards for December 27th-January 2nd. Jones was named Pac-12 Player of the Week while Iriafen was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. This is Jones’ third time being named Pac-12 Player of the Week and Iriafen’s first time being named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. These awards come after Stanford’s 82-44 victory on Sunday at Washington State.

Jones finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds, really carrying the load with five players out due to COVID protocols. Stanford needed someone to step up and Jones did so in spectacular fashion. As for Iriafen, she too had a strong outing, finishing with 13 points and 8 rebounds. She brought a lot of energy off the bench and was a real spark plug for the Cardinal.

On the season, Jones is averaging 12.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. She’s doing a little bit of everything for this Cardinal team and is capable of stepping up in whatever ways her team needs her to. As for Iriafen, she’s averaging 5.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 7.3 minutes per game. Her numbers are a lot more modest, but per minute, she’s actually been quite productive.

Stanford will return to action on Friday, January 7th at 7:00 PM PT when they host Oregon. That game will air on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio.

