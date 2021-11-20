Going one-on-one with Thomas Booker: Cal
Earlier this week, CardinalSportsReport.com went one-on-one with Stanford senior defensive end Thomas Booker about his feelings heading into The Big Game against Cal. Below is a full transcription....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news