Going one-on-one with Salim Turner-Muhammad: Oregon State
Earlier this week, CardinalSportsReport.com went one-on-one with Stanford junior cornerback Salim Turner-Muhammad in advance of Saturday’s game at Oregon State. Below is a full transcription. Q: Ho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news