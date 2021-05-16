Four star sophomore Braylon James will visit Stanford

Braylon James is one of the most recruited wide receivers in his class and he plans to be busy this summer to visit schools. He will be at Stanford June 9 and the Cardinal coaches have already made a very strong impression on the Texan.

James recently told Cardinal Sports Report that he's taken part in four Zoom meetings with Stanford that have averaged about an hour and a half. He said that most of the time his area recruiter, Duane Akina, and offensive coordinator Tavita Pritchard also attend the meetings.

The most recent one was with several other 2023 recruits with offers to Stanford that was organized by fellow top-100 sophomore Jaxon Howard.

Several coaches hosted that call but it was really set up to be a town-hall style discussion with head coach David Shaw.

"I loved it," James said in a direct message. "Every time I talk with the coaching staff at Stanford I really gain more and more interest. I’ve never experienced anything like that and it was really cool to be in that type of environment."

The Zoom meetings and the attentiveness of the staff, especially Kennedy, to James' life has created a strong connection.

"They’ve proved to me that they didn’t just offer me based off of my (athletic) potential but also liking me as a person. Coach Kennedy is one of the most outgoing people I’ve ever spoken with and he’s always in the loop on what’s going on with me.

"Coach Shaw as well, he’s very active on my Twitter and goes above and beyond to stay in contact with me. They’re definitely a personal favorite and family favorite right now.

"And one important thing I can always take away from them is FOOTBALL ISNT EVERYTHING," he wrote. "They really want what's best for me as well. They're a great group of people!"