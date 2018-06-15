Stanford needs a big offensive line class in 2019 and it got the centerpiece of that unit Friday with Branson Bragg's commitment to the Cardinal. The Texas native is one of the best interior linemen in the country and rocketed up the recent Rivals 250 ranking.

"When I was on the phone with Coach Shaw, and he told me I was officially admitted to Stanford, I got this immense feeling in my heart that this is where I need to be," Bragg said. "For a long time I had it in my mind that Stanford was the school I was comparing other schools to. This school has this or that, but Stanford has that and more."

Bragg found out in a phone call last week with head coach David Shaw that he had been admitted to Stanford. He told Shaw in the same conversation that he was committing to the Cardinal.

Bragg called offensive line coach Kevin Carberry the next day to let the new Cardinal coach know he had his first commit. Carberry gathered the other offensive coaches into the room for the call to congratulate Bragg on his admittance and decision.

Running backs coach Ron Gould offered the type of compliment you'd expect from someone who has been in the game a long time.

"Coach Gould was really enthusiastic," Bragg said. "He was saying that he knows it all starts up front and he’s happy for his guys (running backs) in the future. That was pretty cool."

Bragg was a top target for nearby Texas, and also Arkansas, LSU, Michigan State, LSU, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M were on his list of favorites. Before Bragg visited Stanford in March he and his family were worried about how far The Farm is from home.

But the people he met at Stanford eased that concern and ultimately those personal connections were a major factor in his decision.

"All the coaches are genuine," he said. "The feel you get in the first couple minutes of talking to them is how they are. I really like that. They’re not fake or anything. I just really like Coach Carberry and Coach Pritchard. With Coach Pritchard being a Stanford grad, the way he handles himself and the way he talks about growing as a person, it’s all the stuff that contributes to the fact that Stanford is my dream school. They will help me grow as a person and football player."

Three of Stanford's last five offensive line commits are from Texas. Current rising sophomore and Houston native Walker Little was a five star in the 2017 class and hosted Bragg during his visit.

“I came in with a lot of questions and he answered them all," Bragg said. "He’s just a really cool dude, honestly. He pretty much affirmed what I was thinking that if there’s any place you’re going to move across the country for and be away from your family … it’s definitely Stanford. And again, talking with him about the academics and being driven in the classroom -- what Stanford does to your mental drive really contributed to making this decision."

Now that he's a member of Stanford's 2019 class, Bragg plans to do a little recruiting at his own pace. He'll reach out to fellow 2019 offensive line targets Jake Hornibrook and Walter Rouse. He also will talk to fellow Texan Elijah Higgins, a top wide receiver target for Stanford.

Bragg will be at The Opening Finals in Frisco, Texas at the end of the month, which he sees as a great opportunity for a couple reasons.

"I think The Opening will be a great stage to show the progress I’ve made," he said. "Also, I think it will be a really good place to reach out to some other people and get to know them."

Bragg has only played center in high school, but he is willing to play guard and trusts Carberry -- who emphasizes versatility -- to find where he fits best.

Rivals Texas Recruiting Analyst Nick Krueger offered his evaluation of Bragg:

"I have really been impressed with what I have seen from Bragg this spring and think that he's proven to be one of the top offensive linemen in the country. Physically, I would say he's built the way you want a center to look, and even though I don't think that he plays with overpowering strength, he's tough and invites contact. He resets his hands quickly and moves his feet well, so rushers don't fare well trying to get around him laterally.

"It's easy to see that he's a bright guy, so when you start thinking about what he brings talent-wise combined with him organizing his fellow linemen, he's as good as can be found in this class at the position and would be a great fit for any team - particularly Stanford."