CardinalSportsReport - Former UAB head coach, and top assistant under Haase, joins Cardinal

Reuniting after four years together at UAB, the head coach Jerod Haase has named Rob Ehsan as assistant coach.

"Rob is one of the best coaches in the country, and we are thrilled to add him to our coaching staff," Haase said. "His energy, knowledge of the game, and experiences as both an assistant and head coach make him an excellent fit."

Ehsan heads to The Farm following a four-year stint as the head coach at UAB (76-57 overall). He developed numerous All-Conference USA selections, including William Lee, Chris Cokley and Jalen Benjamin.

He spent four years as an assistant coach in Birmingham under Haase, the final two of which as associate head coach. Ehsan was part of Haase's staff that advanced to the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament, and went to the postseason four times in eight years.

He was an assistant at Virginia Tech (2011-12) under Seth Greenberg and at Maryland (2007-11) under Gary Williams. He earned a master's of business administration from University of Maryland Global Campus while he was a graduate assistant with the Terrapins.

Ehsan is a 2005 graduate of UC Davis, where he was a teammate of assistant coach Jesse Pruitt. He is a native of Sacramento.