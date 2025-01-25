Former Cardinal Kodi Whitfield joining Stanford’s coaching staff

Stanford football has made an addition to their coaching staff in former Cardinal wide receiver/safety Kodi Whitfield, who will be joining the program as a “Senior Defensive Backs Quality Control Analyst”. Stanford has not yet formally announced Whitfield, but CardinalSportsReport.com has received confirmation that Whitfield has accepted the position and already is in the Stanford directory.

Whitfield was most recently coaching cornerbacks and special teams at UCLA and before that was at Sacramento State with Stanford head coach Troy Taylor, so he’s got some familiarity with Taylor in addition to Stanford. What remains to be seen is what exactly Whitfield’s role will be given his title. Sources have indicated that Whitfield will be working primarily with safeties while safeties/special teams coach Bob Gregory will spend more time focusing on special teams. Whether not that ends up being the case will be something to watch for.

Regardless of how he’ll exactly be utilized, Whitfield brings with him a lot of experience coaching defensive backs and a wealth of knowledge about Stanford. During his time on The Farm (2012-15), Whitfield played two seasons at wide receiver and then two seasons at safety. He played on two Rose Bowl championship teams, knowing what it takes to play winning football. As a wide receiver, he had 18 receptions for 183 yards and one touchdown. As a safety, he had 60 tackles (24 solo), one sack, three tackles for loss, and one interception. His experience playing both offense and defense is something that should benefit Stanford and allow him to offer a more unique perspective.

Overall, Kodi Whitfield seems like a really nice addition to Troy Taylor’s staff. He knows Stanford, has plenty of experience coaching defensive backs, and on top of that has been a part of Stanford teams that have won at a high level. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to the program and how exactly he’ll be utilized.

