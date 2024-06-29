Following Tara VanDerveer’s retirement press conference, I wanted to share five things that stood out to me. VanDerveer had a phenomenal run as the head coach of Stanford women’s basketball and truly left her mark on the university. She’s undoubtedly at least in my mind the greatest coach in the history of Stanford athletics.

VIDEO: Tara VanDerveer Farewell Press Conference

TRANSCRIPT: Tara VanDerveer Farewell Press Conference

#1. VanDerveer was drawn to the challenge of Stanford: When Tara VanDerveer left Ohio State for Stanford, she knew she was in for a challenge due to the admissions and the fact that nobody had ever had much success there. VanDerveer said if she was consumed about winning only, she wouldn’t have left Ohio State. The fact that Stanford was viewed as such a challenge only motivated her and fueled her to have the kind of run that she did.

“My father was right about one thing: The Stanford job involved digging, but instead of a graveyard job, it has been a gold mine job,” VanDerveer said. “My 38 years as the head coach of Stanford University women's basketball team have been nothing short of magical.”

#2. VanDerveer nearly retired a decade earlier: I thought it was really interesting that VanDerveer almost retired 10 years earlier and that it was John Arrillaga that convinced her to not retire. She got a summer off to think about it and obviously decided to come back. That makes it all the more amazing that she accomplished what she did. Since then, she won one more national championship and became the winningest head basketball coach in NCAA history.

“Once about 10 years ago I seriously considered retiring and went to dinner with John,” VanDerveer recalled. “He had heard I was thinking about it, and he told me that was a bad idea. I told him I was exhausted. He recommended I take the summer off. His support was critical for me to take the time I needed.

“No one has cared more about Stanford and Stanford athletics than John. I'm so thankful for the love and support from the entire Arrillaga family. Thank you Joya, John Jr and Laura.”

#3. Tara denies the ACC being a factor in her leaving: I think many people believed that the move from the Pac-12 to the ACC may have pushed VanDerveer out the door. If you ask her, she’ll say the opposite. She said that was a motivating factor for her to stay. I thought that was pretty interesting since I totally wouldn’t blame her for not wanting to have to go on those extended road trips every other week.

“I wanted to say that it has nothing to do with going into the ACC,” VanDerveer affirmed. “That was a motivator to want to stay, to play that competition, because I think it's going to be a great, great league.”

#4. VanDerveer feels like the program is in good hands with Kate Paye: Kate Paye had been on VanDerveer’s staff since 2007 and had been her associate head coach since 2016. VanDerveer couldn’t have spoken more highly of Paye and feels very confident that Paye is the right person to lead the program going forward.

“When Bernard said I was his security blanket, I'm thinking Kate has been my security blanket. Bernard, it's just a different blanket,” VanDerveer said. “Kate is going to be awesome. I've loved working with Kate. She's brilliant, hardworking, is a great communicator. She loves Stanford and loves the players here at Stanford. No one will outwork Kate.

“She's paid her dues. She's had opportunities to be a head coach other places, and she has been incredibly loyal. I just cannot say enough good things about her. I want to be back up here and have a chance to say more when it's her day.”

#5. Tara VanDerveer truly loved her work: Many times this past season, VanDerveer said being a head coach never felt like a “J-O-B job” to her. She’s loved being a head coach and being able to make an impact on all her players. Her passion for the game and strong desire to be a coach is why she has accomplished all that she has. More than anything that is what shone through from her press conference. Her passion for the game and love for what she did. That more than anything else is how her time at Stanford should be remembered.

“I have so many stories of how the people I have coached have motivated me, influenced and inspired me,” VanDerveer said. “I have learned so much from each player. I'm eternally grateful for having them in my life.”

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com