PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ESDRIOE5CWVpQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Five things to look for in Stanford fall camp: Special Teams

Bryce Farrell will look to be a major factor in the return game this year.
Bryce Farrell will look to be a major factor in the return game this year. (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)
Ben Parker • CardinalSportsReport
Publisher
@slamdunk406
Publisher of CardinalSportsReport.com. Covering all things Stanford for Rivals.com

Welcome to part three of my three part “Five things to look for in Stanford fall camp” series. After taking a look at the offense and defense, I will close with the special teams. Let’s go!

READ: Five things to look for in Stanford fall camp: Offense

READ: Five things to look for in Stanford fall camp: Defense

#1. Can Emmet Kenney take on the mantle from Josh Karty? With Josh Karty getting drafted by the Los Angeles Rams, Emmet Kenney has to take on that mantle of being the team’s placekicker. Ultimately, we won’t really know what Stanford has in Kenney until we see him kick on game days, but this fall camp period will still give us a window into how he’s doing and handling the new pressures that come with being the primary placekicker on the team.

#2. Can Aidan Flintoft take the reins at punter? Sophomore Aidan Flintoft will be in a punting competition with senior Connor Weselman. From what I’ve observed, Flintoft should win this battle and become the primary punter for the team. While the punting battle likely won’t be resolved before fall camp is over, this fall camp period will still give us a window into where things are heading. Hopefully for Stanford, Flintoft wins this battle because I really don’t have much faith in Weselman. No disrespect to him whatsoever, but I’ve seen him shank some punts that make it hard for me to envision him seeing much playing time this season.

#3. Does Alejandro Chavez emerge in the long snapping rotation? Stanford has two long snappers in junior Peyton Warford and redshirt sophomore Alejandro Chavez. Warford saw action last season on punts while Chavez didn’t see any action at all. It’ll be interesting to see if Chavez can emerge in the rotation on field goals after not appearing in a game in either of his first two seasons on The Farm. We obviously won’t get a clear answer on that until games start being played, but this fall camp period will give us a window into where things are trending on that front.

#4. Who returns kicks and punts? Stanford has a lot of speedy options out there in Bryce Farrell, Chase Farrell, Chris Davis Jr., Cole Tabb, and others. I’ll be interested to see who ends up handling most of the return duties on both kickoffs and punts. Even if that position doesn’t get settled during fall camp, this is a critical period for Stanford to figure out who they want in those spots. That is not a position you want to be shuffling around.

#5. How much more settled in does Bob Gregory feel in his role as special teams coach? In addition to being the safeties coach, Bob Gregory is also the special teams coordinator. With a year under his belt in both roles, I’ll be interested to learn more about how Gregory is feeling about his special teams duties and if he’s made any changes to how he approaches overseeing two different rooms.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3N0YW5mb3JkLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9maXZlLXRoaW5ncy10by1sb29rLWZvci1pbi1zdGFuZm9yZC1m YWxsLWNhbXAtc3BlY2lhbC10ZWFtcyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewog ICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwg ZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0Iilb MF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdy ZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxh c3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4 L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShz LCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZj Mj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGc3RhbmZvcmQucml2YWxzLmNv bSUyRm5ld3MlMkZmaXZlLXRoaW5ncy10by1sb29rLWZvci1pbi1zdGFuZm9y ZC1mYWxsLWNhbXAtc3BlY2lhbC10ZWFtcyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTQ1JmN2PTIu MCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29t U2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==