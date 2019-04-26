Stanford has only offered two 2021 offensive linemen ( Donovan Jackson and Kingsley Suamataia ) and position coach Kevin Carberry is out scouting that class and more 2020s this month in search of the next offers.

Marcus Tate made a rare cross-country, non-junior day visit to Stanford April 19 and the sophomore from Florida was impressed. A strong candidate to be a four star when Rivals releases its first 2021 ranking, the University School prospect reports nearly 30 offers.

Had A lifetime experience @StanfordFball Couldn’t Thank God enough for the oppurtunities he continues to pour on me 🙏🏽I’ll be Back soon🙏🏽💯 @Coach_Carbs pic.twitter.com/4ldJ5i7FmQ

"I love it there," Tate messaged Cardinal Sports Report about Stanford. "The campus is amazing. Coach Carberry is a great person. The people I met there are great. The whole athletic program is great, especially football. (The) highlight of the visit was definitely the campus tour, getting to see how beautiful the campus is there."

Tate was at The Farm for one day and spent quality time with current linemen Drew Dalman and Foster Sarell.

"They are very cool guys. They told me a lot about Stanford and what to expect -- Work hard in the classroom. Stanford has the smartest student-athletes in the world and to compete with them you have to work hard."

Tate described Miami as a dream school when he was a freshman. Since then his eyes have been opened to opportunities across the country and he no longer has a top school.

He explained to CaneSport.com in early March what he's looking for in a school: “It’s more about who is going to get me to the next level, where I can have the best future if football doesn’t work out."

Tate was the offensive line MVP at The Opening regional in MIami.