Elijah Higgins committed to Stanford Tuesday to likely cap the 2019 class with one of the Cardinal's top targets for nearly a year. The Austin, Texas native chose to head to The Farm over the Longhorns and Florida.

Texas made a spirited charge in the final stage of Higgins' recruitment and gave the No. 140 overall recruit a lot to think about. But in the end he felt the best fit was at Stanford. Higgins has been admitted to the university. He visited Stanford for a May junior day and for the USC game with a number of other 2019 recruits.

Stanford felt great about their position with Higgins for most of his recruitment. There was confidence that Higgins could tell how well fit into the offense and the Cardinal locker room. Several of the 2019 commits developed relationships with Higgins and took advantage of the fact that many of them were at The Opening Finals this summer in Frisco, Texas.

That experience gave the future Stanford freshmen a great opportunity to bond in person and see how well they fit together. Higgins then reunited with those same players during a visit to watch Stanford defeat USC.

On the field Higgins generated a lot of buzz in the spring and summer for how physically imposing he is at 6-3, 215 pounds. Speculation started that he may be better suited at tight end or some type of hybrid role popular in spread offenses. Higgins has no desire to play any position other than receiver and that is just fine for Stanford.

The Cardinal look at Higgins and see someone who could be the next JJ Arcega-Whiteside, a bully on the field who punishes defensive backs.

Higgins is not just a big body lined up outside. An injury limited his senior season and ability to play receiver, so he lined up at wildcat quarterback at times. He's faster than some people might think when they first see him. And, of course, he can run through defenders as well.

Higgins becomes the headliner of Stanford's 2019 wide receiver class in terms of Rivals ranking.