Following Stanford’s 46-43 double overtime victory at Colorado, wide receiver Elic Ayomanor and kicker Josh Karty picked up Pac-12 weekly honors for Monday, October 16th. Ayomanor was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week while Karty was named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

On Friday the 13th, Ayomanor, who wears the number 13, had 13 receptions for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Ayomanor’s 294 receiving yards set a Stanford record for most receiving yards in a game, breaking the record set by Troy Walters in 1999. Ayomanor had a 97 yard touchdown, which is one yard shy of the 98 yard touchdown Walters had in 1999. So, Walters at least can say he had the longer touchdown reception of the two.

On top of all the numbers, Ayomanor was just a monster all night. Especially in the second half. Colorado had no answer for him. They knew what was coming, but they still couldn’t stop him.

Karty went 2-3 on his field goals, one of which was the game winning field goal while the other forced overtime. The game winner was from 31 yards out while the one to force overtime was from 46 yards out. Karty also went 4-4 on his extra points and was a perfect 6-6 on his kickoffs forcing touchbacks.

For Stanford, this was an historic win as they trailed 29-0 at halftime, pulling off the biggest comeback in program history. They could have given up and thrown in the towel. Instead, they kept believing and found a way to make history. Given that this was against Deion Sanders’ vaunted Colorado Buffaloes, that made the win even sweeter.

Stanford will return to action on Saturday, October 21st at home against UCLA for homecoming. That will begin at 7:30 PM PT on ESPN and KNBR 1050 AM radio.

