On Halloween, Stanford freshman Elia Rubin was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for October 31st. This is Rubin’s 5th Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award this season and fourth in a row. Her teammate Caitie Baird was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week.

This past weekend, Rubin helped guide Stanford to a road sweep at Washington State and #19 Washington, averaging 4.00 kills, 2.00 digs, and 0.50 service aces per set. In Stanford’s 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-22) sweep at Washington State, she had 11 kills, 8 digs, 3 service aces, and 1 block. In Stanford’s 3-2 (25-18, 19-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-5) victory at Washington, she had 21 kills, 8 digs, 1 service ace, and 2 blocks.

Rubin continues to be one of the top freshmen in the country and through the first half of the year, she’s been the top freshman in the Pac-12. It’ll be interesting to see how many more of these awards Rubin racks up before the end of the season.

#8 Stanford returns to action on Friday, November 4th when they take on the Utah Utes at home. That will be at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Insider.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com