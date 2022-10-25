On Monday, Stanford women’s volleyball freshman outside hitter Elia Rubin was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for October 24th. Her teammate Kami Miner was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week. This is Rubin’s fourth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award this season, tying Kami Miner’s mark from last season.

Rubin helped guide Stanford to a weekend home sweep of UCLA and USC, averaging 3.83 kills, 1.67 digs, and 4.2 points per set on a.442 hitting percentage. Rubin has been a major piece for Kevin Hambly and his staff to work with. She’s taken a lot of pressure off Kendall Kipp and Caitie Baird, proving to be a legit third option for them to go to. And what’s scary is she’s only a freshman. She’s getting better each week and continues to show why she’s one of the best young talents in the nation.

Stanford will return to action on Friday when they face Washington State on the road at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com