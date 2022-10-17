On Monday, Stanford women’s volleyball freshman Elia Rubin was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for October 17th. This is Rubin’s third Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor and her second in a row. Rubin helped Stanford complete a weekend sweep of Arizona and Arizona State on the road, averaging 3.29 kills, 2.57 digs, and 1.14 service aces per set.

Against Arizona on Friday, Rubin had 8 kills, 1 assist, 4 service aces, 7 digs, and 1 block. Against Arizona State on Sunday, Rubin had 15 kills, 11 digs, 4 service aces, and 2 assists. Rubin continues to be one of the top freshmen in the country, playing an instrumental role on a Stanford team that is ranked #7 in the nation.

Stanford will return to action on Friday when they welcome UCLA to The Farm at 8:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks.

