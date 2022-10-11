On Monday, Stanford women’s volleyball freshman outside hitter Elia Rubin was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after helping guide the Cardinal to a road sweep at Colorado and Utah. This is Rubin’s second Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award this season (September 12th).

During the road trip to the Rockies, Rubin averaged 4.14 kills and 2.71 digs per set. At Colorado, she had 16 kills, 11 digs, and two blocks while registering a match-high 13 kills at Utah to go along with eight digs and one service ace. Rubin has been one of the better freshmen in the conference this season and has had an immediate impact on a Stanford team that is now ranked #7 in the nation. Head coach Kevin Hambly has put a lot of trust in her and she has delivered the goods.

Stanford will return to action this week when they head to the desert to face the Arizona schools. First up will be Arizona on Friday at 6:00 PM PT on Arizona Live Stream.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com