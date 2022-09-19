On Monday, Stanford women’s volleyball junior libero Elena Oglivie was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for September 12-18. Oglivie helped Stanford pull off a huge 3-1 win at then-No.2 Nebraska, finishing with 21 digs and 6 assists. In Saturday’s 3-1 loss to then-No.3 Louisville, Oglivie finished with 16 digs and 7 assists. Across both matches, she averaged 4.625 digs and 1.625 assists per set.

This is the third Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week award for Oglivie in her career. On the season, Oglivie is averaging 1 assist and 3.52 digs per set. She’s also fourth on the team in service aces with 7. Her most recent ace came on Saturday against Louisville.

Stanford will return to action on Wednesday when they face Cal in Berkeley at 8:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks. The Cardinal have risen to #5 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll.

