Eddie Park named Stanford Regional Most Outstanding Player

The Stanford Regional All-Tournament Team has been released and Stanford sophomore outfielder Eddie Park headlines the All-Tournament Team as the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. Park had an absurd .700 batting average in 20 at-bats to go along with 1 RBI and 5 runs scored. Park’s ability to consistently get hits was crucial for this Stanford team, especially in the 4-3 regional-winning victory over Texas State on Monday. Park was the one who scored the game-winning run driven home by Trevor Haskins.

“I think what helped me this weekend was really committing to a plan at the plate,” Park said of his strong performance after Monday’s win over Texas State. “I felt like for a lot of the season I wasn’t really confident in a plan. I was half and half. I was fully committed, but this weekend I really bought into the idea of committing to a plan, if I don’t get the pitch I was looking for, then so what, next pitch. And I really took it pitch to pitch and I think that’s what helped me be successful this weekend.”

As far as who else rounded out the All-Tournament Team, below is the full team:

C-Kody Huff (Stanford)

1B-Carter Graham (Stanford)

2B-Nick Roselli (Binghamton)

SS-Adam Crampton (Stanford)

3B-Drew Bowser (Stanford)

OF-Jose Gonzalez (Texas State)

OF-Eddie Park (Stanford)

OF-Nick Vogt (UC Santa Barbara)DH- Tommy Troy (Stanford)

P-Tristan Stivors (Texas State)

P-Quinn Mathews (Stanford)

Most Outstanding Player-Eddie Park (Stanford)

Stanford will host Connecticut this upcoming weekend for a Super Regional best-of-three series. The winner will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Game one will be on Saturday at 7:30 PM PT on ESPNU and KZSU radio. Game two will be on Sunday at 4:00 PM PT on ESPN2 or ESPNU and KZSU radio. Game three will be on Monday if necessary (TBD).

