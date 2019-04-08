One of the most excited visitors among the recruits at Stanford last weekend was St. John Bosco offensive lineman Drake Metcalf . He was ecstatic when he was offered March 7 and spent two days taking in what Stanford University and its football program has to offer.

"My Stanford visit was nothing short of amazing!," he messaged Cardinal Sports Report. "My family and I thoroughly enjoyed ourselves while up at The Farm. I had a great time spending quality time with Coach (David) Shaw, (Tavita) Pritchard, and (Kevin) Carberry."

Metcalf is an interior line prospect for Stanford and he has been dominant at camps this spring. He earned the MVP honors at The Opening in LA, the Rivals LA camp the following week, and would have likely earned the same recognition at the Under Armour camp if such awards were handed out.

He has an advanced skill set and determination to win every rep. The passion he has for the game is undeniable and apparent in how he describes what he observed watching Stanford's offensive line work with Carberry.

"I was able to experience the aggressiveness of Stanford’s nasty line up front while at practice. I really enjoy watching Stanford’s offense as they have a very run-heavy scheme! I love running over people to clear holes for our running backs! Coach Carberry is an old-school offensive line coach and I love the old-school bruiser mentality.

"It’s very hard to come across a coach that has been able to personally coach some of the best players in the league while coaching in the NFL, such as Tyron Smith and Trent Williams. Coach has a lot of experience under his belt. I can really see myself fitting into the school and as a player on Coach Carberry’s line!"

A top student off the field, Stanford's academic excellence has always appealed to Metcalf. And he has no shortage of people who have now told him their personal reason for choosing Stanford.

His carpool buddy to Bosco is incoming freshman wide receiver Colby Bowman. Even before Bowman committed to Stanford in November of 2017 he was talking to Metcalf about Stanford.

And while at Stanford he talked to Shaw about the head coach's journey to the university.

"Meeting with Coach Shaw in his office was truly an eye-opening experience as coach told my family and I about his Stanford Story and how he became the man he is today. I really enjoyed learning more about Coach as he has managed to develop a truly elite team that is known for their aggressive offensive line play. I can see my so many love to play for Coach Shaw!"

Recruits are consistently impressed by their interactions with current players. The high school students often realize they're talking to college athletes who have the same life goals as them and feel they're kindred spirits.

Metcalf spent time with Foster Sarell, Walker Little and Drew Dalman.

"I was able to hear about their stories of how they came to fame at Stanford and what it took them to get to where they are today. Though the trail to Stanford is most definitely tough, the end-results of many Stanford graduates are unheard of and changing society!"

Metcalf appears headed to a commitment to a school in the summer. Expect the Cardinal to be a strong contender for his pledge and eventual signature on a letter of intent.