CardinalSportsReport - Dodson announces she will transfer after graduating in March

Senior Maya Dodson will graduate from Stanford with degrees in engineering and ethics and she announced Monday that she will transfer to another program — likely one closer to her hometown of Alpharetta, Georgia.

Dodson opted out of this season because of COVID-19 and has been home for much of the time since. She is on track to graduate a quarter early in March and she has two ears of eligibility remaining.

In her last year at Stanford she co-created the black student-athlete organization called CardinalBLCK (Brilliance, Leadership, Community, and Knowledge) and has used her social media platform to be an outspoken advocate for erasing the stain of racial inequities from the country.