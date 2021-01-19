CardinalSportsReport - Dodson announces she will transfer after graduating in March

Dodson announces she will transfer after graduating in March
Senior Maya Dodson will graduate from Stanford with degrees in engineering and ethics and she announced Monday that she will transfer to another program — likely one closer to her hometown of Alpharetta, Georgia.
Dodson opted out of this season because of COVID-19 and has been home for much of the time since. She is on track to graduate a quarter early in March and she has two ears of eligibility remaining.
In her last year at Stanford she co-created the black student-athlete organization called CardinalBLCK (Brilliance, Leadership, Community, and Knowledge) and has used her social media platform to be an outspoken advocate for erasing the stain of racial inequities from the country.
Thank You, Stanford pic.twitter.com/IjzsYTaJuk— Maya Dodson (@mydod_15) January 18, 2021
Dodson will be missed off court and for her prodigious talent on the court. Despite battling a number of injury issues during her three seasons she was often an impact player on defense, as a rebounder and a shot blocker.
She is a very good player and yet Stanford has not been better positioned to keep marching on in the modern era.
Sophomores Fran Belibi and Ashten Prechtel and freshman Cameron Brink have walled off the minutes for bigs for the foreseeable future. They are a highly skilled and versatile trio.
Brink has made a splash in just a couple months and averages 10.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in only 15.6 minutes per games. She also leads the team with 23 blocks.
Haley Jones often plays the four position and head coach Tara VanDerveer will have another wing/forward capable of doing the same thing when Brooke Demetre arrives next season.
The riches of talent in the recruiting pipeline is pretty remarkable and Dodson's decision