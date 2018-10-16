Stanford's defense was riding high on positive momentum after allowing only 23 points through the first three games. But the past three opponents combined to score 109 points and puncture holes throughout the Cardinal unit.

It was a well-timed bye week for Stanford and defensive coordinator Lance Anderson to focus on finding fixes. For Anderson there wasn't much mystery about the source of much of their problems: Stop the run.

Stanford has allowed an average of 224 yards rushing the past three games.

"We have to do a much better job there," he said. "That has been our big emphasis during the bye and in our Arizona State prep. It's at all levels. It starts at the D-line with those guys ... taking air out of the run game, not being moved. Outside backers are a part of that in terms of setting edges, inside backers with their fills and safeties filling in on the run game.

"But then whenever a guy has an opportunity to tackle we have to be able to get guys down. If a run does break we need to get (him) down so it doesn't turn into those 30-, 40-, 50-yard runs. We started year better against the run but the past three weeks especially we've been exposed a little bit. We've had to get back to some fundamentals and hopefully those things pay off this week."

Oregon, Notre Dame and Utah each brought to bear big offensive lines that won the line of scrimmage -- decisively in some cases. Even though the quality of opponent was a big factor in the defense's performance, Anderson saw self-inflicted errors that could be solved with better technique and discipline.

Senior inside linebacker Bobby Okereke: "When we look at our goal chart at the end of the game, the next week, we've limited our missed tackles and limited big plays. That comes from playing assignment football."

Stanford will get some help with the expected return of outside backer Casey Toohill, who was playing at a high level before missing a month due to an arm injury.

The defensive line rotation has primarily been starters Dylan Jackson, Mike Williams and Jovan Swann with support from Dalyn Wade-Perry and Thomas Booker.



It's a much improved group from how they played last year, Anderson said, but "the last three weeks have shown we need to continue to get better.

"I think Mike Williams has done a good job. He didn't have his best game against Utah but I think he'll continue to work really hard. Dylan Jackson is a better player and will work hard. We still need get more out of others, whether it's Jovan Swann, Thomas Booker, Dalyn Wade-Perry, Ryan Johnson. I think all those guys have ability, we just need to get more out of them. There's that sense of urgency. We need to get better and we need to get better soon."

According to Anderson, Stanford's struggles stopping the run play a role in another unfortunate stat: The Cardinal allowed quarterbacks Justin Herbert, Ian Book and Tyler Huntley to complete a combined 77 percent of their passes.

"When you're having issues stopping the run you have to sell out and put a lot of people in the box, so everything is geared toward stopping the run. That creates some easier throws. It puts those DBs on islands a little bit. If you stop the run it makes everything else easier. Then you can disguise coverage a little bit more. You can mix in a few more different coverages."

Okereke said the players have a positive outlook on the rest of the season because they "see what we left on the table" in the two losses.

"Eliminate some of those big mistakes and we're 6-0. There's a lot to build on and learn from the mistakes we made in the past. It's big (we control our own destiny). Understand that it's nobody else's hands. It's on us. We have to stick to our process, keep working and let it unfold."