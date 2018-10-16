Defense on the run: Cardinal need to be stouter to reverse trend
Stanford's defense was riding high on positive momentum after allowing only 23 points through the first three games. But the past three opponents combined to score 109 points and puncture holes throughout the Cardinal unit.
It was a well-timed bye week for Stanford and defensive coordinator Lance Anderson to focus on finding fixes. For Anderson there wasn't much mystery about the source of much of their problems: Stop the run.
Stanford has allowed an average of 224 yards rushing the past three games.
"We have to do a much better job there," he said. "That has been our big emphasis during the bye and in our Arizona State prep. It's at all levels. It starts at the D-line with those guys ... taking air out of the run game, not being moved. Outside backers are a part of that in terms of setting edges, inside backers with their fills and safeties filling in on the run game.
"But then whenever a guy has an opportunity to tackle we have to be able to get guys down. If a run does break we need to get (him) down so it doesn't turn into those 30-, 40-, 50-yard runs. We started year better against the run but the past three weeks especially we've been exposed a little bit. We've had to get back to some fundamentals and hopefully those things pay off this week."
Oregon, Notre Dame and Utah each brought to bear big offensive lines that won the line of scrimmage -- decisively in some cases. Even though the quality of opponent was a big factor in the defense's performance, Anderson saw self-inflicted errors that could be solved with better technique and discipline.
Senior inside linebacker Bobby Okereke: "When we look at our goal chart at the end of the game, the next week, we've limited our missed tackles and limited big plays. That comes from playing assignment football."
Stanford will get some help with the expected return of outside backer Casey Toohill, who was playing at a high level before missing a month due to an arm injury.
The defensive line rotation has primarily been starters Dylan Jackson, Mike Williams and Jovan Swann with support from Dalyn Wade-Perry and Thomas Booker.
It's a much improved group from how they played last year, Anderson said, but "the last three weeks have shown we need to continue to get better.
"I think Mike Williams has done a good job. He didn't have his best game against Utah but I think he'll continue to work really hard. Dylan Jackson is a better player and will work hard. We still need get more out of others, whether it's Jovan Swann, Thomas Booker, Dalyn Wade-Perry, Ryan Johnson. I think all those guys have ability, we just need to get more out of them. There's that sense of urgency. We need to get better and we need to get better soon."
According to Anderson, Stanford's struggles stopping the run play a role in another unfortunate stat: The Cardinal allowed quarterbacks Justin Herbert, Ian Book and Tyler Huntley to complete a combined 77 percent of their passes.
"When you're having issues stopping the run you have to sell out and put a lot of people in the box, so everything is geared toward stopping the run. That creates some easier throws. It puts those DBs on islands a little bit. If you stop the run it makes everything else easier. Then you can disguise coverage a little bit more. You can mix in a few more different coverages."
Okereke said the players have a positive outlook on the rest of the season because they "see what we left on the table" in the two losses.
"Eliminate some of those big mistakes and we're 6-0. There's a lot to build on and learn from the mistakes we made in the past. It's big (we control our own destiny). Understand that it's nobody else's hands. It's on us. We have to stick to our process, keep working and let it unfold."
Coaches on ASU offense
ASU's offense is led by the trio of quarterback Manny Wilkins, running back Eno Benjamin and receiver N'Keal Harry.
Wilkins: Has completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 1,446 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception. He's rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 41 carries.
Harry: Has 481 yards receiving and five touchdowns on 34 catches.
Benjamin: Has 715 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on 126 carries. He also has caught 23 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
When ASU's offense is successful what are they doing?
Anderson: "They are very talented, for sure. I think they've established a culture this year where they want to run the ball first. That's why we have to take that away. (Eno) Benjamin is a very good running back.
(Manny) Wilkins is a very good quarterback. He throws a nice ball, has a strong arm and also is very athletic. There are some designed quarterback runs when he's keeping the ball. He has done a great job of staying alive in the pocket and avoiding pressure.
"And N'Keal Harry, a lot of the (draft) services have him as the No. 1 receiver going into the draft. You can see why because he's a guy with size, speed, great hands, big catch radius. Those three are all very good.
"There are a lot of dangerous guys in the pass game. They have a lot of receivers who can really run and make big plays for them. But for us it has to start with stopping the run."
Have you seen ways that Herm Edwards has changed this team?
Head coach David Shaw: “That’s tough to say. Schematically on both sides of the ball they’re different than they were before. I think they’re playing hard. I think they’re playing together. You see the way they fought and scrapped at the end of that Michigan State game was something that as a head coach you’re proud of. It looks like you’re out of it but the guys keep fighting. You can draw a correlation between that and how the program is -- When it’s difficult do the guys keep fighting or do they turn and point fingers? That didn’t happen.
Okereke and Anderson on freshmen ILBs
What do you see from Ricky Miezan and Jacob Mangum-Farrar?
"Physicality, eagerness, athleticism. Ricky was a high profile lacrosse player and he's savvy. He knows how to move his body, he's a good athlete. Jacob is explosive. He has a low pad level. He's long, he's tall -- he's 6-4 -- so both of them have a lot of room for improvement and growth."
When you see freshmen learning that position. What comes to mind thinking back to your experience?
"Just being a young guy it's encouraging to see how eager they are because it is tough. There is a lot on your plate, especially as an inside backer. Really embrace that role and attack it every day. That's what I'm trying to teach the young guys."
Bobby Okereke said that redshirting Miezan and Mangum-Farrar are eager to get better. How do you see that manifest on the practice field?
Anderson: "I think that's a good way to describe it. You see they ask so many questions. They want to understand things and know that they're doing right. They give great effort, which I think is a great sign. They're not tentative at all. Whatever they do they're going to go 100 miles an hour. If they're wrong they're going to be wrong doing it fast. I think those are all great attributes."