CardinalSportsReport - David Shaw Signing Day Press Conference

Viewing Guide

- Shaw goes down the list of recruits during the first 7:30 and says a few things about each guy.

- At about 11 minutes, Rusty Simmons asks about Aaron Armitage and for Shaw to give a scouting report on the defensive lineman.

- Beginning at about 12:30 I asked Shaw about his confidence level in evaluating Ari Patu without him being a starter for a full season yet.

- At 15:04 I begin my question about whether it is frustrating for Shaw to see an unusual number of admitted recruits sign with other schools. (Cardinal Sports Report is aware of seven recruits such recruits.)

- Shaw goes in depth on Brendon Barrow at 19:56

- RJ Abeytia asked about Jason Amsler at 23 minutes to get Shaw's take on a walk-on with multiple offers.

- I began my question about 2022 priorities at 26:09.

- At 27:30 I began my question about how the recruiting tools developed during COVID can be applied to a normal recruiting cycle.