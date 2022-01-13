David Shaw receives Paul “Bear” Bryant Heart of a Champion Award

On Wednesday, Stanford head coach David Shaw received the Paul “Bear” Bryant Heart of a Champion Award. The award is sponsored by the American Heart Association, raising money for the organization in the process.

The American Heart Association’s press release from October said the following about the award:

Established in 2020, the Heart of a Champion Award recognizes an individual in the world of sports whose notable contributions and positive influence have helped define the ways we enjoy, watch and engage in sports, and whose life is exemplary of a champion through the display of characteristics for which Coach Bryant was known, such as integrity, perseverance, determination and grit. ESPN College GameDay host and former coach Lee Corso received the inaugural award, followed by Sylvester Croom in 2021.

“I am honored to be the recipient of the Heart of a Champion Award,” Shaw said in the release. “Looking at the list of previous recipients is incredibly humbling. The American Heart Association’s Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards are truly special, and I accept this award with gratitude.”

For David Shaw, this is a pretty cool award to receive given the noble cause that it promotes. Shaw has been a classy representative of Stanford over the years and so it’s easy to see why he would be a candidate for an award of this nature. On a quick personal note, heart health is something that’s really important to me since I had open heart surgery as an infant. Back in September, Heart To Heart Global Cardiac Care ran a feature on me and my story, which you can read here.

