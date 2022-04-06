David Bailey is benefiting from early enrollment
One of the early enrollees for Stanford football this spring is freshman edge David Bailey. Bailey spoke to the media about how he’s adjusting to life as a college football player and why he’s glad...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news