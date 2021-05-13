 CardinalSportsReport - Damuni praises the ILB and says the defense "dominated" Thursday
football

Damuni praises the ILB and says the defense "dominated" Thursday

Jacob Rayburn • CardinalSportsReport
Publisher

Damuni missed the first week of practice due to a family issue that required him to go back home. (He did not elaborate but best wishes to the Damunis.)

From the sound of it, most of the linebackers — or ilbs, as they are apparently called — have been practicing. Gabe Reid got mentioned and I will ask Shaw tomorrow if Reid is splitting time regardless of injuries. Also, Damuni said that third-year walk-on Jason Kaul is now an ILB after two seasons at safety. Spencer Jorgensen (safety) and Caleb Kelly (OLB) moved to ILB last year.

