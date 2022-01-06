Dalyn Wade-Perry declares for 2022 NFL Draft

On Thursday, Stanford 5th year defensive tackle Dalyn Wade-Perry formally declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. It was already known that Wade-Perry wasn’t coming back to The Farm, but the question was whether or not he’d put his hat in the ring for the NFL or walk away from the game for good. Wade-Perry has decided he is not ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

“To all my family and friends, thank you for your love and support,” Wade-Perry said in his announcement on social media. “To all my teammates, teachers, advisors, coaches, and other athletics/academics personnel, thank you for the many opportunities and challenges during my time at Stanford.

“To anyone who may have doubted me along the way, thank you for your motivation.

“These past five years at Stanford have been filled with blessings and lessons that I hope to carry forever. This isn’t a goodbye, it’s a see ya later.

“2022 NFL Draft, lock me in.”

Listed at 6’4”, 340, Wade-Perry has good size for an NFL defensive tackle. He was one of the biggest guys on Stanford’s roster last season, if not the biggest. When given the opportunity, he did a nice job of making plays in the backfield and doing his part to stop the run.

This past season was his most productive season on The Farm by far. In 10 games started, he had 22 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, and a sack. He’s one of those guys who was more productive than he appeared. The numbers reflect that.

As far as what his NFL chances are, I would put Wade-Perry in the 6th round to undrafted range. It’s possible that some team looks at his physical profile and solid production from last season and decides to take a flyer on him in the 6th or 7th round. Though I think it’s more likely he doesn’t hear his name called and will instead have to earn a spot on a roster as an undrafted free agent. In the event that the NFL doesn’t pan out for him, he’s got a degree in Product Design from one of the top universities in the world. So regardless of what happens, his future is bright.

