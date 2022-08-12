Could Stanford’s Braden Montgomery be the next Shohei Ohtani?

On Tuesday, I got to watch Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels join Babe Ruth as the only player in Major League Baseball history to have 10+ wins on the mound and 10+ home runs in the same season. Ohtani did it all in this game, hitting a solo home run as well as pitching 6.0 scoreless innings, giving up just four hits to go along with five strikeouts in a 5-1 victory at Oakland.

As I was watching this all unfold, I thought about Braden Montgomery, who just finished his freshman year at Stanford. Montgomery was named a Freshman All-American, hitting .294 for 18 home runs and 57 RBIs to go along with a .596 slugging percentage and a .361 on-base percentage. On the mound, Montgomery had an 0-2 record and a 5.79 ERA to go along with two saves.

Like Ohtani, Montgomery had games where he pitched and slid into the normal designated hitter role until his time pitching was done. He would then either stay at the DH spot or move to right field when the next pitcher came in. When he’s at his best, Montgomery has an ability to be a real game changer. At 6’1”, 207 pounds, Montgomery has a killer arm, great speed, and is just an all-around exceptional athlete. He can crush a baseball a mile, bring the heat on the mound, and also be an elite defensive player in the outfield as well. He’s a unicorn, possessing a very rare set of gifts and abilities.

Even at the college level, players that can hit and pitch like Montgomery are exceedingly rare. You just don’t see it. Once players leave high school, they almost always are forced to focus on one position. Nobody decides to stick with both pitching and being an outfielder at the same time. Except for Montgomery. He’s decided to stick with both and after one season on The Farm, he’s shown flashes of what could be in his future as an elite player that can hit, pitch, and play in the outfield.

If we’re just talking about offensive capabilities, Montgomery has a chance to be a special hitter at the major league level. He’s hit some home runs that remind you of a young Ken Griffey, Jr. The offensive side is definitely there and even if things don’t work out for him on the mound long-term, Montgomery should have a bright future as an outfielder.

But if he is to be the next Shohei Ohtani that is not only an elite hitter but also an elite pitcher, Montgomery is going to have to improve his control. He knows how to throw it hard, but he doesn’t yet know how to mix up his pitching to the varying degree that Ohtani can. Ohtani has a lot of “stuff” as pitching coaches like to say and that’s what Montgomery needs to work on. Adding more “stuff” to his bag.

The other thing about Ohtani that needs to be underscored here is that he’s not just a pitcher at the major league level. He’s a starting pitcher with a 10-7 record and a 2.68 ERA. He was the American League MVP last season. It’s one thing to be able to come in and pitch in a relief role. It’s another to be able to pitch 6+ innings per game at an elite level.

Braden Montgomery obviously has a long ways to go before he can be considered the next Shohei Ohtani. He’s about 10 years younger and still has two more years of college baseball before he’s draft eligible. But that shouldn’t stop us from recognizing that Montgomery might be the closest thing to being the next Ohtani that’s out there. If he sticks with it on the mound and figures out how to improve his control and add more to his pitching repertoire, Montgomery could elevate himself into rarefied air.

