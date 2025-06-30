Commitment analysis: 2026 3-star LB Wassie Lugolobi

Back in March, Stanford football flipped 2026 3-star linebacker Wassie Lugolobi, who was previously committed to Washington. Lugolobi is a high 3-star with a 5.7 Rivals rating. After taking a visit to Stanford over the weekend of March 8th, Lugolobi quickly decided to make his pledge to the Cardinal official. Below are just thoughts I have on what he’ll bring to the Cardinal defense.

Listed at 6’1”, 210 pounds, Lugolobi has great physical tools to work with. He’s got a good body on him, is strong, and has great instincts. He’s relentless in his pursuit, playing with a great motor. He knows how to make plays in the backfield by getting sacks and tackles for loss, capable of blitzing from the edge or inside linebacker spots. On top of that, he can drop back into coverage and make the right reads. Just all around, he’s got a nice feel for the game.

One thing that especially stands out about Lugolobi is how hard he hits. He loves to lay into guys and make his presence felt with his hitting. He wraps up well and has the kind of physicality you want in a linebacker. If you want to build a fierce defense, you absolutely need guys like that.

Overall, it’ll be fun to see what kind of impact Lugolobi makes on the defense and how Stanford makes use of his tremendous instincts and physicality. He’s got all the pieces to be excellent. It’s just a matter of him adjusting to the next level.

