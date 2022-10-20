On Thursday night, news broke of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey getting traded to the San Francisco 49ers. The news was confirmed by Jori Epstein of Yahoo! Sports. After having a phenomenal career at Stanford, McCaffrey is returning to the Bay Area.

McCaffrey rushed for 3,922 yards and 21 touchdowns during his time in a Cardinal uniform. If you include his work in the receiving game, he had 5,128 yards from scrimmage and 31 touchdowns. In his sophomore year, he was runner up for the 2015 Heisman Trophy, finishing with 2,664 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns. McCaffrey is one of the most electric talents to ever set foot on The Farm and now he’s back in the Bay Area, playing for the 49ers.

McCaffrey has had an outstanding NFL career as well, signing a four-year, $64M contract with the Panthers in April, 2020. It is the richest contract for a running back in NFL history. The 49ers will of course take on that contract, showing that they really believe he can be a franchise-changing piece for them. This season, McCaffrey has rushed for 393 yards and 2 touchdowns while also having 277 yards and 1 touchdown in the receiving game. It’ll be fun to see what McCaffrey does for the 49ers and whether or not we’ll see even more of him on The Farm as a result.

