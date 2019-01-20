"We have a lot of work to do," VanDerveer said. "I like the fact that our team is not complacent. They want to get better. They know that it's a tough road. We go on the road next week. Utah only has one loss. We know it's going to be a tough road trip. We have Cal and then the Oregon schools coming in here. Trust me, we're not breaking our arms patting ourselves on the back."

The only mark against the Cardinal in the current winning streak is that VanDerveer has shown some frustration when she subs in the second unit. She brought most of the starters back on the court with about five minutes left in the game because the Cardinal were disjointed in the face of a 9-0 Washington State run.

Alanna Smith scored 15 of her career-high 34 points (13-of-17 FG, 4-of-5 3FG) in the first nine minutes of the game. She made her first four attempts from beyond the arc and had a double-double by halftime. At 6-4 and with a lightning quick release she's nearly impossible to stop on the perimeter. That skill combined with her inside game makes her a nightmare for opponents and a dream for her Hall of Fame coach.

The first quarter featured a quality of basketball that is tough to beat. The Cardinal led 27-5 with 2:03 left in the opening quarter and the Cougars were scrambling to make the simplest plays. Meanwhile the Cardinal were performing surgery with their ball movement and was smothering on defense.

When VanDerveer arrived at Stanford in 1985 the program didn't exist as a competitive team on the court or with a fanbase in the stands. The situation couldn't be more different Sunday: The No. 6 Cardinal are 16-1 (6-0 Pac-12), have won 10 straight and, before tailing off with the bench playing most of the fourth quarter, was on the verge of a third-straight win by at least 30 points.

Win No. 900 at Stanford passed with significant less fanfare for head coach Tara VanDerveer compared to when she reached 1,000 overall. In fact, there was no on-court celebration for a team that has aspirations to reach the Final Four and views a dominant 21-point win over Washington State as a stepping stone.

VanDerveer Opening Statement

"It was a great team win and superb individual solo by Alanna. She really had a great game -- 13-of-17, I can't even do the math on that. I think it's better than 60 percent. She had a double-double at halftime. She really had a great game. She led the team and I'm really excited for her. It was a great win but we have to keep improving."

When you first arrived on The Farm did you think you'd reach 900 wins?

VanDerveer: "I never thought about it. It's a little mind boggling to think about how quickly it's gone. I just want to enjoy the day with our team and Alanna having a great performance. I've said this, but it's because we have great players like Alanna. When you think back to Jennifer Azzi, Katie Steding, Candice Wiggins, Kate Starbird -- we've had a legacy of great players, great people. Great assistant coaches who have worked really hard to help develop our players and recruit great players. And an administration that supports women's basketball. Great fans, so it's it's not a one-person thing at all. It's a team sport. I'm really excited to enjoy the day today and hope our team keeps improving."

Do you ever find yourself in awe of who is coaching you and did you know about her in Australia?

Smith: "Absolutely. I am so grateful to be part of the program and be able to learn from Tara every day. Not everyone gets to say they're coached by a Hall of Famer. I'm just trying to soak it in while I can. I wish I could stay here for more than four years. (Tara laughs: 'I do, too, Alanna.') Unfortunately I have to graduate and I have to move on. That's why I'm trying to take it day-by-day and learn as much as I can. When you're around someone like Tara and the people on our team you have to enjoy it while it lasts."

Is she (Smith) the best perimeter shooter you've had who is that tall? Its tough to guard her out there. And she is one of the best inside-outside players you've had?

VanDerveer: "I think Alanna is playing with tremendous confidence. Her versatility ... is exceptional. Her three-point shooting, part of it is her quick release. She has a really quick release. She can score inside, outside, makes the extra pass when she's not open. She's really doing it all. Not getting in foul trouble has been great for us. Playing great defense, getting steals and getting blocks. I think she's having an All-American senior year."

Coach, you talk about developing on the court, but for her to be inspired by a class about human trafficking and run point on having a game dedicated to raising awareness about it, how does that speak to her as a student athlete?

VanDerveer: "Alanna is a quintessential Stanford student. She's not just about basketball. She's not just about academics. She is into her studies and I think it was a great statement that she cares about more than dribbling or shooting. And all of our team does. Stanford athletes as a whole are caring, compassionate people. I know Alanna liked to be able to bring human trafficking to this platform to say, 'This is not Ok and we have to do something about it.'"

Was this game more special for you to help Tara get her 900th win and help create awareness about human trafficking?

Smith: "I didn't plan to have it on this day. I was just hoping to do it at some point this season. To have a big crowd and win a huge game and play well. It means a lot. Like Tara said, we're not just about basketball. That's our whole team. We're really caring and we like to give back. As athletes that's really important to do."