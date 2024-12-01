Cardinal legend Andrew Luck named General Manager of Stanford Football

On Friday night, shortly after Stanford’s disappointing 34-31 loss at San Jose State, I received word of some big news coming Stanford’s way on Saturday and that I should watch ESPN’s College Game Day to find out. My intel did not disappoint as news broke on Game Day that Stanford legendary quarterback Andrew Luck has been hired to be the new general manager of Stanford football.

As general manager, Luck will be filling the same role that a general manager would at the NFL level. He’ll be working closely with head coach Troy Taylor on roster management, recruiting, and also the financial side as well. He truly will be overseeing the Cardinal football program.

READ: Cardinal Sports Report Black Friday Promo 2024

GoStanford.com: Stanford names Andrew Luck to football general manager position

Luck had an amazing career at Stanford from 2008-11, guiding the Cardinal to an Orange Bowl victory in 2010 while also being Pac-10 offensive player of the year and Heisman Trophy runner up in 2010 & 2011. When he committed to Stanford, Luck was rated as a 4-star recruit with a 6.0 Rivals rating. He certainly lived up to his billing if not exceeding expectations as he's one of the greatest players in program history.

In addition to being an amazing football player, Luck was also a stellar student at Stanford, graduating with a degree in architectural design in 2012 and later coming back to get a master’s degree in education in 2023. He embodies what it means to be a student-athlete at Stanford.

“Andrew Luck exemplifies the Stanford student-athlete,” Stanford President Jonathan Levin said in the school release. “I’m excited he’s returning to campus to help lead our football program and ensure that our student-athletes achieve excellence in the changing collegiate athletics environment.”

“Andrew’s credentials as a student-athlete speak for themselves, and in addition to his legacy of excellence, he also brings a deep understanding of the college football landscape and community, and an unparalleled passion for Stanford Football,” Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir added. “I could not think of a person better qualified to guide our football program through a continuously evolving landscape, and I am thrilled that Andrew has agreed to join our team. This change represents a very different way of operating our program and competing in an evolving college football landscape.”

After having a great career at Stanford, Luck also excelled in the NFL. He was the top pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, going to the Indianapolis Colts. He led the NFL in passing touchdowns in 2014, was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2018 and was a four-time Pro Bowler. That NFL experience is something that should help Luck attract quality players to come to Stanford and establish credibility with selling his vision for the program.

More than anything though, Luck’s passion for Stanford and understanding of what makes Stanford such a special place is what is really the secret sauce and what makes this a great move for Stanford. To have somebody like him at the helm really puts a different face on the program and should provide the kind of energy that the program needs.

“I am a product of this University, of Nerd Nation; I love this place,” Luck said. “I believe deeply in Stanford’s unique approach to athletics and academics and the opportunity to help drive our program back to the top. Coach Taylor has the team pointed in the right direction, and I cannot wait to work with him, the staff, and the best, brightest, and toughest football players in the world.”

While it’s yet to be seen what effect this will have on the Cardinal program, what’s clear is that by having Andrew Luck back in such a prominent role, people are excited about Stanford football again. After four straight 3-9 seasons, the program needed to do something. It’ll be fun to see how things change for the program under Luck’s leadership and whether or not he’ll be able to deliver the goods in returning Stanford football to the level of success that it reached when he was playing.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com