Cardinal get surprise signing from Wilfredo Aybar after visit

Head coach David Shaw announced the signing of Wilfredo Aybar Wednesday for the 2021 class — a shocking result for the recruiting world that largely expected Aybar to sign with Ohio State after he "re-classified" to the 2021 class.

Until recently a 2022 recruit, Aybar moved back up to his original class and has been approved to enroll and join the Cardinal's current freshman class that is already on campus. Aybar began a two-day visit at Stanford Monday and appears to have not left given the Geotag of his commitment tweet.



Aybar has completed his graduation requirements and is eligible to begin summer quarter classes.

"Wilfredo is long, fast and explosive, which is why many of the top football programs in America wanted him," Shaw said. "On top of that, he is as driven to be great off the field as he is on the field."

