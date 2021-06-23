Cardinal get surprise signing from Wilfredo Aybar after visit
Head coach David Shaw announced the signing of Wilfredo Aybar Wednesday for the 2021 class — a shocking result for the recruiting world that largely expected Aybar to sign with Ohio State after he "re-classified" to the 2021 class.
Until recently a 2022 recruit, Aybar moved back up to his original class and has been approved to enroll and join the Cardinal's current freshman class that is already on campus. Aybar began a two-day visit at Stanford Monday and appears to have not left given the Geotag of his commitment tweet.
Aybar has completed his graduation requirements and is eligible to begin summer quarter classes.
"Wilfredo is long, fast and explosive, which is why many of the top football programs in America wanted him," Shaw said. "On top of that, he is as driven to be great off the field as he is on the field."
Rivals' Adam Friedman provided his thoughts to Cardinal Sports Report about what Aybar brings to a team on the field and in the locker room.
Friedman last saw Aybar play in person before the pandemic and Connecticut put some of the strictest health protocols in place of anywhere in the country. For example, Connecticut prep schools did not get a spring season like California had.
But Aybar's legitimate listed size and his athleticism were clearly evident even when he was a sophomore.
"I like his aggressiveness at the point of attack and he won't ever get pushed around, Friedman said. "He does have a chip on his shoulder and he leads by example. He has the flexibility to move around the front seven and Stanford can develop his body to fit whatever position they want him to do in their scheme."
Friedman recalls Cheshire Academy head coach David Dykeman calling Aybar the "real deal" and he has a lot of athletic potential that is more raw than it would have been if he could have played two more full high school seasons.