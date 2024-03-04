Following their weekend road sweep of Oregon State and Oregon, Stanford senior forward Cameron Brink was named Pac-12 women’s basketball Player of the Week for March 4th. It is Brink’s fifth Pac-12 Player of the Week honor for this season and the 12th of her career.

During the two wins over Oregon and Oregon State, Brink averaged 21.5 points, 20.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Brink was utterly dominant on both ends of the floor. Her scoring and rebounding numbers in particular are jaw-dropping. It’s amazing what she’s able to do.

Stanford has won the Pac-12 regular season title outright and thus clinched the top seed in the conference tournament which will be held in Las Vegas. Stanford will open up Pac-12 tourney play on Thursday at 2:30 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks in the quarterfinals. They’ll face either Cal or Washington State.

