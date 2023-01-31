On Monday, January 30th, Stanford women’s basketball junior forward Cameron Brink was named Pac-12 Player of the Week. This is Brink’s third Pac-12 Player of the Week award this season and the seventh of her career.

In two wins over Oregon State and Oregon, Brink averaged 18.5 points. 12.0 rebounds, and 8.0 blocks per game. Against Oregon, she had 16 points, 11 rebounds, and a school-record 10 blocks. It was the second triple double with blocks in Pac-12 history (Ruth Hamblin, Oregon, 2014) and the first one at the D1 level since Longwood’s Akila Smith in 2021. Brink now has 88 blocks on the season, which is number one in the nation.

On the season, Brink is averaging 14.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game. She is having a phenomenal season and alongside Haley Jones leads the way for this Cardinal team. It’ll be fun to see how the rest of the season goes for her and how many more player of the week honors she’ll rack up before the end of the season.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com