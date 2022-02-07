Cameron Brink named Pac-12 WBB Player of the Week for Jan. 31-Feb. 6

For the fourth time this season, Stanford sophomore forward Cameron Brink has been named Pac-12 Player of the Week. She is the first women’s basketball player to win the award four times in the same season since Kristine Anigwe of Cal in the 2018-19 season. Anigwe won Pac-12 Player of the Week five times that season, so that’s something for Brink to shoot for.

This past week, Brink averaged 21.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.0 steal, and 2.5 blocks per game on 60.7% shooting from the field in Stanford’s road sweep at UCLA and USC. Brink also made a 3-pointer in both games, showing off her range as well. I had the chance to cover Anigwe during her entire Cal career and know how dominant she was. Brink is certainly dominating games much like Anigwe did. Just in terms of her rebounding, shot blocking, and scoring around the rim. If Brink can get more consistent and efficient from 3-point range, that would add a dimension to her game that Anigwe didn’t have.

With a few weeks still to be played before the Pac-12 tournament, Brink has a great shot to tie Anigwe’s mark of five or possibly even surpass it. That’s certainly going to be a fun thing to watch for down the stretch of the season.

Stanford will return to action on Wednesday at home against Oregon State. That game will tip-off at 2:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker, click here.