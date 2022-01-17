Cameron Brink named Pac-12 WBB Player of the Week for Jan. 10-16

For the second time this season, Stanford sophomore forward Cameron Brink has been named Pac-12 Player of the Week. Brink helped guide #2 Stanford to a road sweep in the Rockies at #22 Colorado on Friday and at Utah on Sunday. During the two victories, Brink averaged 17.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. Her full repertoire was on display.

In addition to putting up impressive numbers, Brink made big time plays in big moments, whether it was forcing a tie up, getting a put back off a missed free throw, or nailing a mid-range jumper. Stanford did not have an easy time getting the road sweep and they needed every one of those plays from Brink. She was really the difference-maker for the Cardinal.

On the season, Brink is leading the team in scoring with 13.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game. She’s already one of the top post players in the nation and is getting better each and every day. We certainly could see her pick up another Pac-12 Player of the Week award before season’s end.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker, click here.