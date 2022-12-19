On Monday, Stanford women’s basketball junior forward Cameron Brink was named Pac-12 Player of the Week. This is Brink’s fifth career Pac-12 Player of the Week honor.

Brink helped guide #2 Stanford to a 77-70 victory over Tennessee on Sunday, posting 21 points, 17 rebounds, 2 assists, and 6 blocks on 6-12 shooting from the field, 1-3 shooting from 3-point range, and 8-12 shooting from the foul line. Brink drew 13 fouls in the game and was really a game-changer.

This was Brink’s third double-double of the season and the 19th of her career. Brink also is the first player in the nation this season to have a 21+ point, 17+ rebound, and 6+ block performance and the first since Natasha Mack of Oklahoma State in January 2021 against TCU (28 points, 17 rebounds, 10 blocks). Brink also joined former Cardinal standout Jayne Appel as the second Pac-12 player since 1999-00 to have such numbers. Appel had 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 6 blocks against Utah in November, 2007.

Brink is once again having a phenomenal season and is one of the top players in the nation. She’s a unicorn, capable of scoring inside and out, controlling the paint, and protecting the rim. The only real weakness she has is foul trouble and she nearly fouled out against Tennessee, finishing with four fouls.

If Brink can keep playing like this and stay out of foul trouble, one has to like Stanford’s chances to win the Pac-12 and make a run to the national title game. When she’s on her game like this, there’s just not many teams who have an answer for her.

Up next for Stanford will be a home game on Tuesday against Creighton, who as of Monday morning just fell outside the Top 20, ranked #21 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. That will tip-off at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Bay Area and Varsity Network radio.

