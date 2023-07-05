Earlier this summer, Stanford forward Cameron Brink, who is entering her senior season, helped Team USA win the FIBA 3x3 World Cup for women’s basketball. Team USA defeated China 20-12 in the semifinals and France 16-12 in the final to win the gold medal.

In the win over China, Brink had 8 points and 6 rebounds while in the win over France, she had 1 point, 4 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Over the seven games she played in the tournament, Brink averaged 5.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and a shade over 1 block per game. As a result of her stellar play, she was named MVP of the tournament.

For Brink, it’s just cool that she got a chance to compete for her country in this event and experience international basketball in a fun way. She’s got a lot of talent and looks to have an even bigger season on The Farm in the 2023-24 season. It’ll be fun to see what she brings.

