Cameron Brink helps USA win FIBA 3x3 World Cup
Earlier this summer, Stanford forward Cameron Brink, who is entering her senior season, helped Team USA win the FIBA 3x3 World Cup for women’s basketball. Team USA defeated China 20-12 in the semifinals and France 16-12 in the final to win the gold medal.
In the win over China, Brink had 8 points and 6 rebounds while in the win over France, she had 1 point, 4 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Over the seven games she played in the tournament, Brink averaged 5.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and a shade over 1 block per game. As a result of her stellar play, she was named MVP of the tournament.
For Brink, it’s just cool that she got a chance to compete for her country in this event and experience international basketball in a fun way. She’s got a lot of talent and looks to have an even bigger season on The Farm in the 2023-24 season. It’ll be fun to see what she brings.
