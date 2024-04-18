On Monday, Stanford senior forward Cameron Brink was selected with the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Brink was projected to go somewhere in the top four of the draft with many thinking she’d go number two to the Sparks. She ended up going right where she was expected to go.

Brink had an amazing career at Stanford. She was part of the 2021 national championship team as a freshman and averaged 14.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game during his career with the Cardinal. As a senior this past season, Brink averaged 17.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game on 51.1% shooting from the field, 30.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 83.6% shooting from the foul line.

What the Sparks are getting in Brink is a forward who can stretch the floor on offense and dominate the paint on defense. Brink is a tenacious shot blocker and an elite rebounder. At 6’4”, she has great length and timing with her shot blocking. She does need to cut back on her fouls as she averaged 2.7 per game throughout her career (2.8 as a senior). Had she done a better job of staying out of foul trouble, her numbers would have been even better. But then again, if you are going to block as many shots as she does, sometimes you’re going to get called for some fouls. It goes with the territory to some extent.

On top of being a fantastic two-way player, Brink is bright and very well spoken. She should be a great asset to the Los Angeles community as a person and be someone who represents the Sparks organization well. She has all the tools to be a complete franchise player.

It’ll be fun to see what Brink brings to the Sparks and how her rookie season in Los Angeles goes. She’s got a ton of talent and still has a lot of room for growth and improvement. The sky is truly the limit to what she can accomplish and I have no doubt that she’ll continue to work hard and become the best player that she can be.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com