After leaving open the possibility for a fifth year on The Farm following Senior Day, Stanford senior forward Cameron Brink has officially declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Brink released the following statement on social media:

My four years at Stanford have been nothing short of life changing. I cannot begin to express my love for everyone I’ve met and everything I’ve learned in Palo Alto. To Tara and all my coaches- your patience, belief, and support have shaped me into the player and person I am today. Thank you to all my trainers, support staff, amazing teammates, friends, and fans that have made this all worth it along the way. I am beyond lucky to be surrounded by so many special people.

To my family and especially my parents- who would’ve thought that basketball would bring me the wonders it has. I attribute every ounce of success to your guidance and unconditional love. You are who I do it for every single day.

I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Although I am excited for the next chapter, we still have unfinished business and so much to accomplish in my final season at Stanford.

Lastly, to all the young girls out there, thank you for all your support. I believe in all of you like you’ve believed in me. Most importantly, you are loved. You got this!

-Cameron Brink #22

Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer also released a statement to the media, congratulating Brink on her amazing career on The Farm:

“Cam has had an exceptional college career and fully embraced what it means to be a Stanford student-athlete during her time on The Farm. She worked hard to improve each and every year, helped us win a national championship, and has a lengthy list of very well-deserved awards and accomplishments. Simply put, she’ll go down as one of the best in program history. I am thankful I had the opportunity to be her coach and am so excited to follow her career and watch her play professionally. Everyone with Stanford Athletics wishes Cam and her family the absolute best in this next stage of her life.”

Brink was named Pac-12 Player and Defensive Player of the Year earlier this month. She’s truly had an amazing career. It’ll be fun to see what her WNBA career is like and also how Stanford does in her final NCAA tournament. Stanford will find out their NCAA tournament fate on Sunday, March 17th. They are a lock for the tournament. The only question is whether or not they’ll get a number one seed or a number two seed. The Selection Sunday Show will begin at 5:00 PM PT/8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

