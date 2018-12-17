One of the best running backs to ever suit up at Stanford has played his last snap for the Cardinal. Bryce Love will not play in the Sun Bowl to focus on getting healthy after a second straight season struggling through an ankle injury.

Stanford head coach David Shaw announced the news Monday after practice, along with an index card full of names of players who also will not play in the game. Love also posted a note on his Instagram account.

He wrote: "I'm just a kid from Wake Forest and since the moment I stepped foot on campus, Stanford has meant the world to me. I will cherish the memories I've made both as a student and an athlete for all my life."

Love explained he is sitting out the bowl game to be "completely healthy and prepared for the 2019 NFL draft".

It's two days until the two-year anniversary of Christian McCaffrey's decision to not play in the 2016 Sun Bowl and instead prepare for the NFL draft. That news sparked outrage from many Cardinal fans. McCaffrey made a tough call to protect himself from injury. He was one of the first college players to publicly say he would not play in a bowl game he was healthy enough to play in. It sparked a fierce debate about loyalty, the right of amateur student-athletes to protect themselves on the eve of a payday and even the bowl system in general.

McCaffrey made the decision not to play about two weeks after a press conference was held for him to publicly declare he was leaving Stanford early to pursue his NFL dream. Shaw, athletic director Bernard Muir and others were in attendance. Shaw praised McCaffrey for what he meant to the program.

Love's impact on Stanford was in the same category as McCaffrey from the standpoint of individual accomplishment and his character.

The reaction to Love not playing in the Sun Bowl is significantly different. It was clear to everyone who watched that Love is not 100 percent and he's battled a severe ankle injury each of the past two seasons.

Love's Heisman runner-up season last year was historic because of what he accomplished with more runs of at least 50 yards than anyone who had ever played. And it was remarkable that for about half of the season he played on one ankle. Before he was injured against Oregon last year he was on track to challenge Barry Sanders' single season rushing record of 2,628 yards.



Love's 2017 season will long be remembered by Stanford fans as one of most incredible in school history.

Love was limited this season due to the injury and a run game and run blocking scheme/strategy that suffered for a number of reasons. The Cardinal could never get the rushing attack going and eventually made the decision to lean on the unit's strength, its passing game.

Still, Love finished with 3,865 career rushing yards, 30 touchdowns and 6.8 yards per carry.