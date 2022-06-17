Brock Jones and Alex Williams named All-Americans

On Friday, Stanford junior center fielder Brock Jones and senior right-handed pitcher Alex Williams were named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-America third team. Jones was named to the 2022 All-Pac-12 first team while Williams was named 2022 Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year.

Jones has a .327 batting average for 20 home runs and 56 RBIs to go along with a .665 slugging percentage and a .455 on-base percentage. Jones has had some real ups and downs this season, but in the end has had a really good season. He started to come alive towards the end of the season and is a major reason why Stanford is back in the College World Series for a second straight year.

Williams has an 8-3 record to go along with a 2.88 ERA and will start Saturday’s College World Series opener against Arkansas. Williams’ last two starts in the regional and super-regional were both losses, so he’s looking to have a bounce back performance on college baseball’s biggest stage. Stanford’s message to him has been that they wouldn’t be here without him and are letting him know they believe in him.

It'll be interesting to see how both players perform in the College World Series. For obvious reasons, there’s more of a focus on Williams right now. But Jones has had his rough patches as well. If Stanford is going to win it all in Omaha, they’re likely going to need the very best from both of these All-Americans.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com